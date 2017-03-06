Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning that started in the basement of a home near 120th Avenue and 95th Street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood.

The call came in at 9:07 a.m., district chief Mike Westfall said. Thirty-two firefighters fought the fire.

District fire chief Mike Westfall said a lot of material in the basement made work challenging for firefighters. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

"The issue was getting to the seat of the fire because there was so much material inside the house," Westfall said.

The occupants of the house were already outside when firefighters arrived.

"There was three cats but we don't know if they got out or not," Westfall said.

"They could have got out because the doors were all open."