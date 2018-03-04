A group of St. Albert firefighters are roughing it for a good cause, sleeping in a tent that contains just four beds, a table and some electrical cords from Sunday to Wednesday.

They're camping on the roof of Fire Station 2 on 100 Boudreau Road to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Firefighter paramedic Jay Howells is one of four St. Albert firefighters participating in the eighth annual fundraiser.

Firefighter Jay Howells makes his bed in the tent on the roof of Fire Station 2. (CBC)

He said the weather has been a challenge for firefighters participating in similar fundraisers across the country, but he hopes his team has better luck.

"Some of our brothers and sisters to the south had a tent collapse on them with the heavy snow," Howells said. "But it looks like we've got blue skies in the forecast, so hopefully the weather co-operates. But if not, people can come out and feel sorry for us and donate."

First responders waved down vehicles beside the fire station Sunday in an effort to collect donations and raise awareness among community members.

The firefighters are hoping to raise more than $50,000. (CBC)

The event has raised more than $300,000 over the past seven years, according to the event's website. This year, the rooftop campers are hoping to raise $50,000, Howells said.

"If we could exceed that, that would be great. The people of St. Albert have always been kind to us and we ask that they just come down and donate. It's for a great cause."

Funds raised will go toward research, support services and equipment for people with neuromuscular disorders, according to the website.