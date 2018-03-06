Three teen boys are facing charges after a threat made on social media put a Red Deer high school on lockdown last week, RCMP said Tuesday.

RCMP began investigating Friday morning. Several youth allegedly used Instagram to discuss bringing firearms to Hunting Hills High School.

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution. RCMP arrested three teens at the school and the lockdown was lifted after a few hours.

The teens had no weapons when they were arrested. Police said there was no immediate danger to the public or staff and students at the school.

A 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys have each been charged with uttering threats.

They have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on March 15.

"People need to understand that uttering threats on social media is a Criminal Code offence," Cpl. Karyn Kay said in Tuesday's news release.

"Red Deer RCMP will treat it with the seriousness that all threats to the safety of the public deserve."