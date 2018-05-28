Bomb squad called after commercial fire on Whyte Avenue

A bomb squad has been called in to examine what appears to be two discarded Molotov cocktails found in an alley less than 100 yards from where a fire broke out early Monday inside a Whyte Avenue commercial building.

Just after 5 a.m., eight fire crews were called to the property on Whyte Avenue and 105th Street.

The building houses Club 82, The Forge and Queen Donair, a nightclub, a live music venue, and a restaurant.

Smoke inside The Forge set off alarms, said Suzzette Mellado, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue.

The fire started on the south side of the building and all three businesses have suffered smoke damage, Mellado said.

The fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m. Crews remain on scene dealing with residual smoke and hot spots.

Edmonton police bomb unit robot checking out suspicious looking bottles in behind the Tim Horton’s on Whyte avenue. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> it’s just a couple of businesses down from this morning’s fire. No word if it’s connected. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://t.co/ur3IpRP689">pic.twitter.com/ur3IpRP689</a> —@MinDhariwal A police explosives disposal unit arrived on scene shortly after 8:30 a.m.. A specialized explosives robot was being used in the alley where the suspicious bottles, containing liquid and rags, were found.

No one was injured in the fire, said Mellado. Several firefighters had to be treated for smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure.

Whyte Avenue was closed between 105th Street and 106th Street and morning traffic had to be re-routed.