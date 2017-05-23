One suite was charred extensively and two others were damaged after fire broke out at a housing complex in the city's southeast on Tuesday morning.

District fire chief Jim Solkowski said no one was injured.

The fire at 81st Street and 8th Avenue SW likely started in the unit that had the most damage, Solkowski said.

"There was one tenant in the working suite, that got awoken by his head being warm while he was sleeping in the back, and opened his curtains and saw flames coming up."

Kristina Ziehr was in a neighbouring unit and says she was shocked to see the roof engulfed in flames. (Gavin Thomas/CBC)

Neighbours said they were shocked to see the roof engulfed in flames but were thankful crews acted promptly.

"You just kind of hope that everybody had made it out OK," said Kristina Ziehr, who was next door when a neighbour told her there was a fire.

"Firefighters came and they did their jobs really well and everything was put out really quick."

Solkowski noted the fire hall is a few blocks away. He praised his crews for their work at fighting a fire in a confined, multi-housing unit.

The fire department doesn't know how the fire started. (Gavin Thomas/CBC)

"The guys did a great job of saving the rest of the complex."

He said they don't yet know how the fire started.