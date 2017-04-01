A Grande Prairie, Alta., house under construction was destroyed by fire Saturday for the second time in less than a year.

Fire crews were called to the home just after 3 a.m., Platoon Chief Ben Sargeant said.

The house was destroyed, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes. No one was hurt.

"The crews on scene were able to limit the fire growth and keep it from spreading to the adjacent properties," Sargeant said.

"There was just minor heat damage on either side."

More than 200K in damage

The house was being rebuilt after a fire in August 2016.

Damage is estimated to be $200,000 to $300,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"It could be bad luck, or it could mean other things. It's really hard to say at this point until we fully complete an investigation," Sargeant said.

"We do not know whether or not it's suspicious. We should know a little bit more a little later in the day."