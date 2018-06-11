Early morning fire shuts down part of Stony Plain Road

A dozen fire crews were called to a commercial property in northwest Edmonton after a restaurant caught fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Moon Palace Restaurant at 15401 Stony Plain Road around 6 a.m., said Suzzette Mellado, a spokesperson for Edmonton fire rescue.

At least twelve fire crews were dispatched to the scene, said Mellado.

More than one business is involved in the fire, Mellado said.

As of 8:30 a.m., the fire was still out of control, said Randy Shakura, district fire chief.

Fire at Moon Palace restaurant building at Stony Plain Rd & 154 St, crews have been fighting since 6 am <a href="https://t.co/B4FAzRVXcj">pic.twitter.com/B4FAzRVXcj</a> —@roberta__bell

Crews had to leave the burning building because the fire was in the roof, making it unsafe for firefighters, said Shakura.

Flames burst through the front of the restaurant, with huge plumes of brown smoke billowing out around the building.

A hazardous materials crew is on scene monitoring the air because of all of the smoke, he said.

The wind was also a factor affecting firefighting efforts, said Shakura.

The roof of the building collapsed around 8:15 a.m.

Edmonton police have rerouted traffic on a section of Stony Plain Road to give firefighters room to work.

The east and westbound lanes of Stony Plain Road between 149th Street and 155th Street have been closed to traffic.

The area was shut down to traffic just before 7 a.m. and is expected to remain closed for several hours.