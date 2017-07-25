Fire crews and police were called to Mercer Tavern early Tuesday morning, after someone allegedly broke in, stole bottles of alcohol, and left the stoves on.

Smoke that appeared to be coming from the back door of the building was actually steam, the downtown restaurant and bar said in a media release.

The steam was generated when heat from the stoves activated the sprinkler system. There is no damage to the restaurant or to any other part of the Mercer Warehouse building.

No staff were on site at the time of the break in.

The restaurant, on the corner of 104th Street and 104th Avenue, across from Rogers Place, will reopen Tuesday evening.