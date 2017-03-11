A neighbour may be to thank for salvaging a bungalow at 107th Avenue and 125th Street from fire on Saturday evening.

The neighbour knew the home was empty and called the fire department around 5 p.m. after noticing smoke billowing from the chimney, Sarah Meffen, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson told CBC News.

The fire originated in the basement and spread to the attic but it wasn't clear how it started, Meffen said.

Seven units were sent to the bungalow at 10714 125the Street on Saturday evening at around 5 p.m. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Seven units were dispatched to deal with the blaze, she said, and remained on scene at least three hours after the call.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.