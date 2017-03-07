Several tenants were out in the cold Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a three-storey apartment building in the city's central west-end.

Crews went to the building at 108th Avenue and 145th Street just after 2 a.m. and had the fire extinguished just after 5 a.m, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Service said.

The spokesperson also said the fire at Twin Pines apartment building, located at14504 108 Ave. was largely contained to one unit.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and forensic crews remain on scene.