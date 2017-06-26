More than 30 people were forced from their homes Monday morning as a fire ripped through an east Edmonton apartment building.

Firefighters and emergency crews have been at the scene near the corner of 73rd Street and 101st Avenue since 5:30 a.m., police said.

At the peak of the fire, the entire building at 7314 101 Ave. was fully engulfed, and part of the roof has since collapsed.

All six units in the two-storey walk-up have been evacuated and crews continue to douse hot spots.

Because of the ongoing emergency response, 101st Avenue, between 71st Street and 75st Street, is shut down in both directions.

The road closure is expected to last for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There have been no reports of injuries. CBC News has a crew on scene.