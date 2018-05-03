Two downtown Edmonton homes gutted in 'raging inferno'

Two homes were heavily damaged by fire Thursday near 104th Street and 107th Avenue just after 9 p.m.

The fire in one of the two-storey homes was described as a "raging inferno" when firefighters first arrived on scene at 9:06 p.m., said William Chabaniuk, acting district fire chief.

Fire officials said the first home was a "raging inferno" when they arrived on scene Thursday evening. (Omar Osoble)

"When our crews arrived, the intensity of the flames made that initial exterior attack challenging," he said. "As well, because it was on a street where it is, the use of our ladder trucks was difficult because of power lines in the back of the structure and large trees out front."

The adjacent house was also severely damaged after catching on fire.

Three fire crews returned to the scene Friday morning after smoke was reported coming from the roof area of one of the houses.

Crews put out hot spots in the attic area, said fire Capt. Mike Dool. Fire investigators remained on scene as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

The cause of a fire that broke out Thursday is still unknown. (Anna McMillan/CBC)

There were about 38 firefighters working on the fire at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Chabaniuk said.

Two people were treated by EMS, but no details are known about their injuries, he added. They were not taken to hospital.

Apartment buildings south of the burning houses were evacuated at 9:20 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

Residents of the apartment buildings south of the fire were evacuated at approximately 9:20 p.m. as a precautionary measure. (Caitlin Hanson/CBC)

The fire was under control at 10:17 p.m., Chabaniuk said.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined.

The homes damaged in the fire had been recently put up for sale, said Gaurav Verma, who manages nearby apartment buildings, including those adjacent to the homes.

He said it was one of his tenants who called firefighters after seeing flames.