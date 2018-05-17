Fire ban issued for Jasper National Park

Parks Canada has issued a fire ban for Jasper National Park due to extreme fire danger.

The fire ban is for Jasper National Park, except for the Jasper townsite.

Campsites at Whistlers, Wapiti, Wabasso and Pocahontas campgrounds that are road accessible, supervised and have designated Parks Canada metal fire boxes are also exempt from the fire ban.

All open fires in the national park are banned. Wood or briquette fires in unsupervised sites is strictly prohibited.

The fire ban comes into effect at 12 p.m. Friday.

For the latest information on the fire ban, visit the Parks Canada website.