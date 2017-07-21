Rain overnight in Jasper National Park brought some reprieve to dry conditions but Parks Canada and the municipality are keeping fire bans in effect for the park and the townsite.

"Earlier this week, it became pretty obvious there were times from downtown Jasper you couldn't see any of the three mountains that surround the town," Parks Canada spokesperson Steve Young said Friday.

"It was thick and it's a constant reminder that there's a fire nearby."

The campfire ban was put in place Tuesday after about three weeks of having no significant rain, Young said. A wildfire in Kootenay National Park and the fires in B.C. also contributed to Parks Canada's decision.

"It's also very fresh in our memories what happened in Fort McMurray last year," Young added.

The closest wildfire to Jasper is at Kinbasket Lake about 75 kilometres to the southwest, on the B.C. side of the Rocky Mountains.

Young said park staff extinguished a small illegal campfire they found just outside the Jasper townsite on Wednesday.

Campers can still use propane and gas-fired barbecues and lanterns but Parks Canada is not allowing coal, briquettes or campfires.

Jasper residents warned to be on alert1:04

Two trails are partially closed but not because of fires, Young said. Grizzly bears in the area are feasting on another animal that fell prey to them.

"There's still good eating taking place in the circle-of-life world," Young remarked.

Staff have set up a scope at Old Fort Point Road for people, who would normally be there for a hike, to see the bears at a safe distance.

Young said Jasper National Park has seen a five-per-cent increase in visitors this year during Canada's 150th birthday.