Fire ban issued for Edmonton due to hot, dry, windy conditions

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban because of prolonged hot, dry and windy conditions.

Rain this week was "insufficient to improve conditions," the City of Edmonton said in a news release.

The ban, which became effective at 10 a.m. Thursday, prohibits:

Open burning

Fireworks

Backyard fire pits

Cooking stoves and barbecues that use fuels such as wood and briquettes

It's OK to use propane barbecues and stoves because they are metal, contained, and don't generate smoke or embers, the city says. Propane barbecues are permitted in city parks during fire bans.

Anyone who violates the ban may receive fines or charges if the activity causes a fire or dangerous problem.

The when and why of fire bans

Devin Capcara, deputy chief of operations for Strathcona County Emergency Services, spoke to CBC Radio's Edmonton AM last week about the conditions that lead to fire bans and advisories.

The conditions and risks that prompted several towns and countries to declare fire bans. 6:55

Capcara said he used to receive more "pushback" from people annoyed by the restrictions.

"Since the Slave Lake and Fort McMurray incidents though, we're actually seeing a shift, provincially, in people's attitude," he said.

More people, he said, are compliant. Some even call to ask why bans in certain areas have not been issued.

"People are much more aware of the potential hazards," he said.

As of Thursday morning, the City of Edmonton was one of more than 30 Alberta communities with a fire ban in effect.

Current fire advisories, restrictions and bans in the province can be seen here.

The fire ban in Edmonton will be in effect until further notice.