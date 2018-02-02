Final design for long-promised Fort McMurray seniors facility unveiled

After years of delays and broken promises, Fort McMurray residents got their first peek Friday at the new designs for a long-promised seniors care facility.

The Willow Square Continuing Care Centre will have room for 144 beds, and will deliver various levels of supportive living, long-term care and palliative care.

Pomerleau Inc. and S2 Architecture were chosen to design and build the facility, at a cost of $110 million.

Work is expected to begin this spring, with an expected completion date in 2020.

Alberta Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen showed off the new plans Friday at the Fort McMurray Golden Years Society, along with Mayor Don Scott and community members in attendance.

"We said we would build this facility, and I am here to tell you that we are on track to begin construction this spring," Jansen said.

Scott said he was relieved the day had finally arrived.

"This is a really emotional day for the region," he said. "We have been waiting for this for a long time."

The lack of seniors accommodations has been a controversial issue in the oilsands capital for years.

Though Wood Buffalo Housing and Development Corporation offers independent living options, the Fort McMurray Golden Years Society said there's a waiting list.

Seniors who need help cooking, dressing or those who require continuous medical care must live at the Fort McMurray hospital or leave the community.

The province of Alberta released these concepts for a long-awaited continuing care facility located in the heart of downtown Fort McMurray. (Alberta Government)

Under the former Progressive Conservative government, a proposed seniors living complex planned for a downtown location at Willow Square was relocated to a subdivision called Parsons Creek on the outskirts of the city.

The about-face angered many seniors, who said the government had reneged on its promise and would end up isolating seniors away from the hospital, grocery stores and other services.

In November 2015, the NDP government promised to get the seniors facility built in its original downtown location.

"It's been a long fight," said Joan Furber, president of the Golden Years Society. "And I personally don't think that seniors should have to fight for what we were fighting for."

A year ago, the province released preliminary drawings for the facility. Alongside the continuing care facility, the municipality hopes to build an aging-in-place centre that would accommodate independent seniors.

