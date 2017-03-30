One driver was injured when two transport trucks collided in a fiery crash near Slave Lake early on Thursday.

As of 6 a.m. RCMP and emergency crews were still on scene at the crash site, 40 kilometres east of Slave Lake on Highway 2, police said in a news release.

A semi-trailer was rear-ended by another semi. The second driver was ejected from the vehicle and the rig caught fire. The driver was transported to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first semi was unharmed, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A stretch of highway near the crash site has been closed as emergency crews clear the wreckage. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as clean-up work is expected to take several hours, police said.

Neither vehicle was transporting dangerous goods.