The mental health organization caring for Terrence Saddleback stopped accepting high-risk clients after an employee was killed, eliminating one of the limited care options available for people with high-needs and aggressive behaviours in Alberta.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta East Central Region appeared to be a final resort for government workers trying to find a placement for Saddleback, a 25-year-old man with severe developmental disabilities and behavioural disorders, according to a fatality inquiry report into the death of careworker Valerie Wolski released Wednesday.

But since February 2011, when Saddleback strangled Wolski, the CMHA has turned away high-risk clients referred to the organization by the government's Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD) program, said David Grauwiler, executive director of CMHA Alberta.

A doctor working in the field estimated there were up to 50 such individuals at the time PDD staff were scrambling to find Saddleback care in 2010.

"In hindsight, it would appear that an institution, facility, group home or residence capable of supporting Saddleback simply did not exist at that time," Judge Bart Rosborough wrote in the fatality inquiry report.

Staff struggled to find placement

It's unclear what current care options are available for people with highly complex needs, or how many of those people reside in Alberta.

When asked for those details, Aaron Manton, press secretary to Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir, wrote: "PDD works with partners such as Alberta Health Services to identify coordinated services that promote their safety and inclusion.

"If they are in an AHS setting such as Alberta Hospital and waiting to transition to community-based supports, they would remain in that placement until the appropriate housing and supports are arranged.

"The level and intensity of staffing and services provided will vary, depending on an individual's needs, strengths and goals. In all decisions regarding staffing and service levels, we strive to ensure that individuals are effectively supported and that they, along with the staff assisting them, are safe."

For more than a decade, the Alberta government has said it wants to provide community-based care for people with disabilities, rather than institutional care.

'Staff at PDD were under significant pressure to find care for Saddleback in the community.' - Judge Bart Rosborough

But the fatality inquiry report details the struggle to find a place for Saddleback to live in the community.

One community organization withdrew care after he attacked several workers. Saddleback was transferred to the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury in Camrose, but doctors were adamant it wasn't appropriate as a long-term care option.

At the same time, the government was pushing for people with disabilities to live in the community, rather than institutions such as the Michener Centre in Red Deer, which doesn't accept new patients, the fatality inquiry report stated.

"Staff at PDD were under significant pressure to find [care] for Saddleback in the community," Rosborough wrote. "I am satisfied that PDD went to great lengths to locate a suitable location but was unable to do so."

Organization not told full client history

The fatality inquiry focused on why the CMHA, and Wolski, had never been fully briefed on the full, well-documented history of Saddleback's aggressive behaviour, particularly toward women.

Psychiatrists who assessed him rated him near the top of a scale that measures the consequences of a potential outburst. The report stated Saddleback was a "high risk" to repeat his aggressive behaviour.

Wolski was caring for Saddleback alone, on an overnight shift, at a residence in Camrose when he attacked her.

Mother Liz McGregor, sister Theresa McGregor and brother Cliff McGregor all have questions about Valerie Wolski's death. (CBC)

"The government failed Valerie and they failed Terrence," said Wolski's sister Theresa McGregor. "Those who are really violent should remain institutionalized."

She noted she has a family member who has schizophrenia. "I wouldn't want him locked up. But if he was a violent schizophrenic, I'd say he's got to be where it's better for him."

Among the judge's recommendations in the fatality inquiry report is that "at no time should a careworker be assigned to the care of a resident that the careworker cannot physically manage."

Grauwiler, from CMHA Alberta, said that might require double staffing.

"There needs to be sufficient funding to cover those staff costs and we need to have the ability to find qualified and appropriate staff for those situations," he said, adding that many of the judge's recommendations would require changes in funding.

In a statement earlier this week, Sabir, the minister of Community and Social Services, said changes had been made over the past several years as a result of the Wolski case, including how different organizations share information about clients and how risk assessments are done for individuals with complex needs.