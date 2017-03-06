Opposition parties issued a united call Monday for the government to declare a public health emergency on fentanyl crisis but the minister in charge says a declaration wouldn't give Alberta any more resources.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said calling a public health emergency doesn't give Alberta more access to federal funds.

"To this point, it doesn't give us any tools that we don't already have access to," Payne said.

Opposition parties disagree.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne said declaring a public health emergency won't give Alberta access to more tools for dealing with the fentanyl crisis. (CBC )

At a news conference, representatives from the Wildrose, Liberal, Progressive Conservative and Alberta parties argued the government needs a more coordinated approach for dealing with fentanyl, an opioid that killed 343 Albertans last year.

MLAs from all opposition parties plan to make a motion calling for an emergency debate on the fentanyl crisis Monday afternoon.

At the news conference they called on the government to open more addiction treatment beds and to offer more access to outpatient services, especially outside Edmonton and Calgary. For example, people needing a bed in Lethbridge need to wait three to six months. Liberal Leader David Swann said.

The opposition MLAs also said the government needs to coordinate the response from health care providers, law enforcement and human services.

Swann, a former medical officer of health, said the government needs to have a plan to avoid the current piecemeal approach to the fentanyl crisis.

"Get that coordination there, get the communications there, get the shared statistics and the plan that we're working with so that everybody knows what their role is," he said. "Currently everybody is doing their own thing and everybody is frustrated on the front lines."

'No shame in being human'

Alberta Party Leader Greg Clark suggested declaring a public health emergency would also send a message to Ottawa that Alberta is facing the same fentanyl crisis as British Columbia.

"If the federal government is giving money to B.C. and is not giving money to Alberta, shame on the government of Alberta for not beating the doors down in Ottawa to get the same funding here in this province," Clark said.

"What in the world is our provincial government doing?"

A woman who lost her partner to a fentanyl overdose in February 2016 made a plea to Premier Rachel Notley to do more.

Rosalind Davis said Nathan Huggins Rosenthal became addicted to opioids while taking Percocet for a back injury. He eventually turned to fentanyl to feed his addiction.

Rosalind Davis lost her partner to a fentanyl overdoes in February 2016. (CBC)

Davis said the government needs the political will to change how it treats people with opioid addictions.

"The current approach in Alberta is not working," she said. "We need the leadership of this crisis to be in the hands of those who can manage it efficiently and effectively."

Davis said services need to be available for when addicts are ready to accept help, and efforts need to be made to keep them alive until they reach that point.

"We need to meet people where they are. There is no shame in being human," she said.

"The real shame belongs to our government. The government is aware of the situation, and they are aware of the solutions. No other epidemic killing this many Albertans would receive such apathy."