The dangerous street drug fentanyl may have reached the remote northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan, just days after their winter road opened.

Wood Buffalo RCMP suspect three fentanyl overdoses happened within hours of each other. All individuals have received medical attention and are recovering, an RCMP release said.

On Thursday night, Fort Chipewyan RCMP responded to a suspected overdose involving one person. Hours later, RCMP were called to another suspected overdose of two people early Friday morning.

"It is believed that the individuals had all purchased another illicit substance which was possibly contaminated with fentanyl," RCMP said in a release.

Cpl. Erika Laird of the RCMP said fentanyl overdoses in the northern community are rare. Fort Chipewyan is not accesible by vehicle during the summer, but the winter road to the community just opened up on Dec. 19.

Police won't confirm whether the drugs arrived in the community when the winter road opened.

Police said there are no further reports of related overdoses in Fort Chipewyan or surrounding communities. They will continue to investigate.