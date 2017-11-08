Four people have been charged in a record-setting fentanyl bust in Edmonton last summer.

An investigation by the Edmonton police drug and gang enforcement unit led to the July seizure of 130,000 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $3.9 million.

Police also seized $1 million in cash.

Four people — aged 34, 33, 31 and 29 — were arrested and charged on Monday.

The four face numerous charges including production of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

In March, police began investigating a group of people believed to be trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs. As part of that investigation, police searched an Edmonton home on July 5 and seized 67,000 fentanyl pills valued at about $2 million.

Police then searched three more homes in Edmonton and a fourth in Sturgeon County north of the city, where they found a fentanyl pill processing lab.