The family of an Alberta woman killed while caring for a man with a history of aggression and a severe developmental disability says Valerie Wolski might still be alive today if previous recommendations to government had been followed.

The long-awaited fatality inquiry report into the death of Wolski, 41, was released on Wednesday. She was strangled in 2011 while caring for Terrence Saddleback, a hulking 25-year-old man whom she had been assigned to watch overnight, alone, at a residence in Camrose.

Judge Bart Rosborough noted that nine years ago, another provincial fatality inquiry recommended that careworkers should only be assigned to clients they can physically manage. That inquiry came after another female careworker was killed by a client.

"It's abundantly clear that if those recommendations had been implemented and enforced the potential is greater that Val would be alive today," Wolski's widower, Craig, said after reviewing the report.

"What the hell's the point of having a judge make recommendations if those recommendations are not going to be implemented and enforced? What's the point of waiting six years, spending taxpayers's money for two weeks of court costs, all the preliminary investigations ... what the hell's the point?"

In his report, Rosborough offered seven recommendations, including a "re-recommendation" that careworkers shouldn't care for residents they cannot physically manage. He also called for better information sharing between care agencies. Finally, he recommended the government track how recommendations from fatality reports have been implemented.

Wolski's sister, Theresa McGregor, has little faith the fatality inquiry report will make any difference.

"I don't think the [recommendations] will be followed. They weren't followed in the past," she said. "If she just had another worker with her, she'd be alive … why wasn't there another man that was the same size? My sister was less than five-feet tall … [She] had no chance against a six-foot tall, heavy man.

"The government right there, they failed … Why was my sister left alone with him?"

Information not shared

Saddleback was six-foot-five and weighed close to 300 pounds in 2011. He had an unpredictable temper and had a history of attacking female caregivers in particular, often pulling their hair. He was released from the care of another community group in 2009 after he attacked a female staff member and threw her over a table.

But several investigations have shown that neither Wolski, nor her employer, had been fully briefed on Saddleback's aggressive history.

Valerie Wolski was strangled in 2011 by a 25-year-old man with severe development disabilities who was in her care. (Courtesy Craig Wolski)

"Information relating to Saddleback's safety, the safety of his caregivers and the safety of members of the public is scattered in bits and pieces throughout various documents," Rosborough wrote in his report. "It is recorded, processed, reviewed, disseminated and filed in a variety of ways."

The inquiry heard that after Saddleback was released from the care of the community organization in 2009, he was placed at the mental health hospital in Ponoka, Alta. But there was pressure to find a community placement for him, as the hospital was not meant to house people like Saddleback permanently.

'I don't think the (recommendations) will be followed. They weren't followed in the past.' - Theresa McGregor

Rosborough wrote that the Persons with Developmental Disabilities (PDD), a provincial government branch, did not provide adequate information to the Canadian Mental Health Association about Saddleback's behaviour. The judge noted that few written materials were provided, and the ones that were did not include full "risk assessment" documents.

Safety information was crucial, says widower

"Is it mass incompetence or mass negligence?" Craig Wolski asked about PDD. He questioned why any organization, "wouldn't provide information that could kill somebody or provide information that could prevent somebody's harm down the way."

The report also noted that during the time when Saddleback was at the Ponoka hospital, PDD workers were increasingly being pressured to find community placements for clients, as the government direction was to move away from institutional care.

The judge in a fatality inquiry does not assign blame but issues recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Saddleback was eventually charged with manslaughter, but was found unfit to stand trial. As of last year, he remained in Alberta Hospital Edmonton in secure custody.​

Speaking to reporters, Premier Rachel Notley said many policy changes have been made by provincial agencies since Wolski's death and the subsequent Occupational Health and Safety investigation. She acknowledged there is more work to do.

"I've asked our justice minister to look into the important work of tracking fatality recommendations," Notley said.

"I believe it's long overdue for us to get into a practice of holding ourselves to account for the recommendations — it doesn't mean we'll accept every recommendation but if we don't, we should tell the people of Alberta why."