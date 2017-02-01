Community caregivers should never be assigned to watch residents they cannot physically manage, a judge says in a fatality report that looked into the strangling death of a care worker in Camrose.

In a long-awaited report released six years after Valerie Wolski was killed by a severely developmentally disabled man, Judge Bart Rosborough also wrote that female caregivers should never work alone to watch clients with a history of violence toward women.

"It would appear obvious that a diminutive Individual Supports Worker such as Wolski ought not to have been assigned responsibility for the care of a young and very large man such as [Terrence] Saddleback," Rosborough wrote.

Wolski was killed in 2011 while working an overnight shift at a Camrose duplex where Saddleback lived. Saddleback, then 25, had a severe development disability and an unpredictable temper. He was six-foot-five and weighed close to 300 pounds.

A preliminary provincial investigation revealed that Wolski and her colleagues were unaware of Saddleback's violent history. The investigation found the provincial Persons with Developmental Disabilities organization failed to pass on information about Saddleback's history to the Canadian Mental Health Association, which had assumed responsibility for his care.

The judge in a fatality inquiry does not assign blame but issues recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Saddleback was eventually charged with manslaughter, but was found unfit to to stand trial. As of last year, he remained in Alberta Hospital Edmonton in secure custody.​