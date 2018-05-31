Coming Up
Federal resource minister outlines Trans Mountain purchase to Edmonton Chamber of Commerce
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is speaking to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce two days after the federal government announced it's buying the Trans Mountain pipeline.
CBC is livestreaming Jim Carr's speech here at 12:30 p.m. MT
It's expected Carr will receive a warm reception today, as Alberta's business community has been urging the federal government to ensure the pipeline project proceeds.
