Federal resource minister outlines Trans Mountain purchase to Edmonton Chamber of Commerce

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is speaking to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce two days after the federal government announced it's buying the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is speaking to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce two days after the federal government announced it will buy the Trans Mountain pipeline.

It's expected Carr will receive a warm reception today, as Alberta's business community has been urging the federal government to ensure the pipeline project proceeds.

CBC is livestreaming Carr's speech here at 12:30 p.m.

