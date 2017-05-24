Residents of the Enoch Cree Nation are one step closer to getting fresh water.

The federal government on Wednesday announced a $12.5-million project to connect the reserve to the city of Edmonton's water system.

The project will build a new water supply line, water reservoir and pump tank to provide drinking water for more than 2,000 community members.

The reserve is currently under a boil water advisory due to high arsenic levels found in the community's well water.

Enoch Cree Nation chief Billy Morin said that no doubt takes a toll on the health of residents.

"We don't actually recommend our people drink the water as it currently sits," Morin said. "This area was forgotten about [in the original plan] so this is going to help us."

Morin told the crowd gathered at the announcement ceremony that water literally sustains "life" for his people and all others.

"We're going to have water for our people now," he said. "They're going to feel safe drinking it, they're going to feel safe bathing in it. That can't be understated."

Trudeau promised water for all First Nations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised in 2015 that within five years his Liberal government would provide clean drinking water to First Nations across the country.

"We all know that a reliable source of drinking water is a right," Infrastructure and Communities Minister Armajeet Sohi told the audience. "Everyone should be able to turn on the tap and drink safe water."

Morin said he thinks the water system investment by the federal government will provide other benefits for his community.

"They recognize the fact that when Enoch wins all other First Nations win," he said. "Once we get this water line up and running, I think you'll see other First Nations gather and do business here."

Indigenous people did not historically surrender jurisdiction over the water and the land, Morin said.

"That's still our water and that's still our land," he said. "But we have to share it according to treaty."

Morin said Enoch Cree Nation will continue to truck water from Acheson to its residents until the project is completed.