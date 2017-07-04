The federal government announced Tuesday it will pump $7.15 million into bringing clean drinking water to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, northwest of Edmonton.

"There's been a boil water advisory here for many years," Chief Tony Alexis said Tuesday. "The water that's coming in, we know that we can boil and we can treat, but the technology we have is becoming obsolete."

The federal project will connect the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation to the West Inter Lake District regional water supply at Stony Lake through a 50-kilometre-long supply line.

Chief Tony Alexis takes questions about the reserve's new water system on July 4. (CBC )

A pump house, a reservoir of treated water and a waterline will be installed on the reserve.

Up until the 1980s, the main source of drinking water for the Alexis nation was nearby Lac St. Anne.

But since then and until very recently, wastewater was redirected to the lake, hampering the quality of the water for eight nearby First Nation communities, according to former Alexis chief Francis Alexis.

He added that for the past 40 years or so, Alexis community members have either boiled their local drinking water or driven up to 100 kilometres to find a source of clean water.

"This is a generational fix," said Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett on Tuesday.

Indigenous and northern affairs minister Carolyn Bennett introduces the clean water project at the Alexis nation on July 4. (CBC )

The West Inter Lake District regional water supply system was built in 2016 and connects 19 communities west of Edmonton. The newest development on the Alexis nation is the second stage of the federal government's regional water strategy for the area.

Construction is now in the planning stage with the aim of finishing the project next year.