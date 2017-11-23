OK, you're feeling like it's dark now at 2 p.m., but don't worry, All is Bright on 124th Street. The big, free, community event is on Saturday.

Winter bike enthusiasts are gearing up for the 45NRTH Fatbike Endurance Race which takes off from the Alfred H. Savage Centre on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The magic of lights and the season are at the heart of All is Bright along 124th Street. (CBC)

If you're looking for that special something-something you might find it at the Hand2Hand Christmas Market Saturday at the Terwillegar Community Church.

Junior hockey takes centre ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oil Kings play the Portland Winterhawks at Rogers Place.

On Friday catch the 20th annual 'Twas the Night event at the Alberta Craft Council for "an evening of fabulous shopping" from 7 to 11 p.m.

'Tis the season for homemade crafts at the Alberta Craft Council. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Make It Edmonton offers a handmade shopping experience featuring more than 250 "makies" at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.

Legion Halls — a new, free photograph exhibition is on until Jan. 2 at the Borealis Gallery in the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre. The exhibit looks at the role Legion Halls play in communities across our country.

Santa Claus will make appearances at parades in both Leduc and Fort Saskatchewan Saturday.

It's a Wonderful Life and Elf, The Musical hit the stage at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert with shows on until Dec. 3.

For a decade, the Festival of Trees has been spreading joy at Festival Place in Sherwood Park and it continues Friday and Saturday.

The Yardbird Suite All Stars, including Allan Gilliland, Kent Sangster, Jeremiah McDade, and Dave Babcock will dazzle Friday and Saturday night.

Soulful singing and dancing based on the 1992 hit film Sister Act the latest offering from MacEwan University Theatre Season. (MacEwan University )

Students at MacEwan University showcase their talents in the feel-good musical Sister Act on at the new Allard Hall until Dec. 2.

The 7th Annual Special Olympics Floor Hockey Invitational takes over Hall C at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Saturday.

Winter in Little Italy is a free event and includes horse-drawn carriage rides and chestnut roasts on Sundays from now until Dec. 10.

A blue Christmas can be found in the feature pyramid of the Muttart Conservatory. It's on until Jan. 8.

Magic of Lights is a two-kilometre drive-through experience on until Jan. 6 at Castrol Raceway in Leduc south of Our Edmonton.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.