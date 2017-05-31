A provincial court judge looking into the death of a six-week-old infant in foster care doesn't know how or why Dani Isabella Jean died.

In a fatality inquiry report made public Wednesday, Judge Greg Lepp concluded the medical cause and manner of Dani's death were "undetermined."

Dani was found unresponsive in the bed of her foster parents, Cheraty and Eric Martin, in Edmonton on May 4, 2013.

The key concern of the inquiry, Lepp wrote, was whether the adults were sharing the bed with the infant — the only potential avoidable risk factor raised in this case.

Lepp concluded that "no bed sharing took place."

During the inquiry, Cheraty Martin testified she was propped up in her bed, cradling the baby before her death — something Lepp determined was not bed sharing.

She then put Dani down on top of the covers next to her sleeping husband and left the room briefly to check on another child in the home.

"She did not put Dani at risk by doing what she did," Lepp found.

Typically, a judge will make several recommendations following a fatality inquiry, meant to prevent similar deaths, but in this case Lepp made none.

The Martins had two biological children and two other foster children. But on the morning of Dani's death, the couple was looking after nine children.

"The presence of nine children in the house had no part to play in Dani's death," Lepp said.

When the couple realized the baby was not responsive, they started CPR and called 911. Dani was declared dead at the Grey Nuns hospital later that morning.

Concerns about abuse

Dani was taken away from her biological parents in April 2013, over concerns she had been abused.

When she was turned over to the Martins, she had red spots in the whites of her eyes, her head was leaning to the left and she had trouble eating, Martin testified.

"My daughter shouldn't have been apprehended in the first place," Dani's biological mother, Kuna Sauvé, told media at the start of the fatality inquiry last November.

The inquiry heard testimony from forensic witnesses, foster care workers, police, emergency medical services staff as well as the Martins.

Paul Jean and Kuna Sauvé, speaking about the fatality inquiry into their daughter's death outside the Edmonton courthouse in November (Peter Evans/CBC)

An autopsy showed Dani had no signs of traumatic injuries or natural diseases and no clinical history to explain why she died.

Lepp's report went on to explain that in the past, doctors used the term "sudden infant death syndrome" (SIDS) to describe similar cases.

The term "sudden unexplained death of an infant" (SUDI) is now more commonly used.

More infants die in unexplained circumstances than by any other single identifiable cause, Lepp pointed out.

Sauvé didn't make a formal submission at the end of the inquiry, but took the opportunity to say the Martins "took good care of Dani."

"To me, this unselfish statement made by Ms. Sauvé, following her hearing of all of the evidence, made the holding of the inquiry entirely worthwhile," Lepp said.