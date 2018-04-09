Judge recommends driving probation for police recruits in Alberta after death of senior

A fatality inquiry into the death of an Edmonton senior killed in a 2012 crash with an undercover police car is calling for stricter probation periods for new police officers in Alberta.

Police agencies across the province should institute a probationary period of three months, six months and one year to continuously evaluate the driving habits of new recruits, provincial court judge Carrie Sharpe said in a report Monday.

Annie Walden was killed in crash with a speeding police vehicle in 2012. (Supplied) Under this policy, "if there are performance or safety concerns identified by supervisors, a police member can be removed from their current position," Sharpe wrote.

On March 8, 2012, Const. Chris Luimes was driving to a non-emergency call at nearly 120 kilometres an hour.

His car slammed into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Annie Walden which was turning left from 75th Street onto 76th Avenue.

Walden, 84, died en route to the hospital. Luimes suffered a broken leg.

Luimes was charged with dangerous driving causing death but a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to convict him.

At a March disciplinary hearing, he was found guilty of discreditable conduct in the crash.

Sharpe's report released Monday acknowledged that the crash has already triggered improvements in training and vehicle safety for Edmonton police.

Advanced driving courses are now mandatory for officers involved in street surveillance, and there is system in place for supervisors to track the driving infractions of individual officers.

Officers are now held accountable for speeding on duty and there are consequences for repeat offenders.

"Specifically, since 2016, the supervisor in charge of surveillance has the role of on-street monitor, is to be in constant communication with the members of the surveillance team, and is to downgrade the level of priority if there are safety concerns," Sharpe said.

"Further, the current review procedure for high-risk speed violations, which was put in place after 2012, has resulted in more accountability and a reduction in the number of high risk violations."

Edmonton police Supt. Brad Doucette and the investigating officer for the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team were the only two witnesses to testify at the inquiry on March 14, 2017.

The inquiry was scheduled for two days, but was completed in less than three hours.

Luimes remains employed by the Edmonton Police Service but due to the injuries sustained in the crash, he no longer works on the street.