One man is dead after a four-car collision near Boyle, Alta. Saturday morning.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 55 just northeast of Boyle at 10 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a four-car collision involving a van, two trucks and a semi-truck.

The driver of one of the trucks, a 39-year-old man from Grande Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants escaped with minor or no injuries.

RCMP were asking motorists to avoid the intersection of highways 63 and 55 until the scene was cleared. (RCMP)

Police also responded to a second collision involving four other vehicles: three semi-trucks and one van. One of the semi-truck drivers was treated for minor injuries. The rest of the occupants were not injured.

Traffic was being rerouted from the area but has since reopened. RCMP are continuing to investigate the scene of the collisions.

RCMP are urging drivers to adjust speeds based on heavy fog in the area. The fog is expected to dissipate Sunday morning.

Boyle is approximately 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

