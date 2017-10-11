RCMP are advising motorists in the Slave Lake area to slow down or stay home after a driver died Wednesday morning on snow-covered Highway 2.

"Motorists in the area are requested to slow down due to poor visibility and heavy snow conditions," police said in a news release.

In a later update, RCMP advised that "travel in the area is not recommended unless necessary."

A 53-year-old driver died when his pickup truck collided with another pickup at 6 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 2, about 35 kilometres east of Slave Lake.

One truck was westbound and the other was eastbound, police said. Both ended up in separate ditches alongside the highway.

The driver of one truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Both were the only occupants of their trucks. Police are not releasing their names.

Slave Lake RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating. Traffc on the highway is moving again in both directions.

and police warn that traffic delays are expected in the area around the collision scene.

RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said Highway 2 is very slippery, with low visibility and heavy snow. He said the role played by weather conditions in the fatal crash hasn't yet been determined.

Alberta Transportation's 511 service shows Highway 2 north of Athabasca is covered with snow.

Other highways in northern Alberta, including Highway 44 and Highway 63, are partly covered.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Bonnyville, Fort McMurray, Slave Lake, Spruce Grove, Westlock, Whitecourt and surrounding areas. Snowfall total amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres can be expected. The snow is expected to taper off Wednesday night.

Environment Canada reports that as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grande Cache had received 20 centimetres of snow, while Whitecourt had seen 16 and Athabasca 10.

"Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," the Environment Canada warning said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."