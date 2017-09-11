A man and a woman are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in Edmonton Sunday night.

The first fatal collision occurred at the bottom of Victoria Park Road hill, near the intersection with Groat Road north of the Groat Road Bridge, at 9 p.m.

The motorcycle, a Ducati, was travelling west down the hill when it hit a Toyota Yaris travelling in the same direction, witnesses told police.

The 30-year-old rider was injured when he was thrown from the bike, but his female passenger died instantly, police said.

The male rider was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the Yaris was in shock but uninjured, police said.

Two hours later, a 29-year-old man was killed on Parsons Road when his bike hit a southbound car head on, just south of the Anthony Henday overpass.

Police were called to the scene at 11 p.m. by a passing motorist.

The car ended up in the ditch on the east side of the road. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been laid, police said.

"It's been a tragic weekend on city streets, which saw three city residents lose their lives in three separate collisions," police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a news release.

"While all three fatal collisions continue to be investigated, the EPS would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to please slow down and drive responsibly."

A 30-year-old man died Saturday after fleeing the scene of a suspected hit-and-run in north Edmonton.

Leonard Hogan was fatally injured in the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane of 97th Street near 114th Avenue.

Hogan was driving his van in an alley between 97th Street and 101st Street when he hit a Dodge Ram 1500 on 116th Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.

Hogan fled, but the 56-year-old driver of the truck followed him.

Hogan drove down 118th Avenue to 97th Street, turning south at a high rate of speed, police said.

He lost control of his van, swerving to avoid a parked vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Hogan was extracted from the van, but later died in hospital.