A person died and two more were seriously injured in a Friday afternoon highway crash west of Leduc.

RCMP were called to the scene on Highway 19 shortly after 4 p.m., police said.

Paramedics and firefighters were also dispatched to the scene near Range Road 255, where two vehicles collided.

Traffic was being re-routed for several hours during the investigation but Highway 19 has since been reopened, police said.

A collision analyst was called to the scene. No further details were provided by RCMP.