A 33-year-old Edmonton man has been charged with manslaughter after a 39-year-old man from Sherwood Park was discovered dead in his vehicle in February.

Police were called to a parking lot near Gateway Boulevard and 43rd Avenue in Edmonton at around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 where they found the victim slumped over in his vehicle.

An autopsy confirmed the man died as a result of a fentanyl overdose, police said Wednesday.

The suspected drug dealer was arrested Monday and charged with manslaughter and three counts of trafficking.

Fentanyl is an opioid considered 100 times more potent than morphine.

It's the second time Edmonton police have laid manslaughter charges in a fentanyl death.

Jordan Yarmey was charged with manslaughter in October 2016, nine months after the body of Szymon Kalich was discovered in a south Edmonton residence.

That case is still before the courts.