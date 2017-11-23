A 33-year-old woman was killed in Grande Prairie after a tractor-trailer crossed a centre line and hit her SUV head on, say RCMP.

The crash happened on 116th Street north of 132nd Avenue just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation shows the northbound semi crossed the centre line and hit the oncoming SUV, killing the woman, the only person in the vehicle, RCMP said.

Three other vehicles were involved in the collision but police are not sure what role they played.

The driver of the semi and two drivers of the other vehicles, a male and a female, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the identity of the woman.