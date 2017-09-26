A 38-year-old man was killed Monday in a construction accident in Stony Plain, west of Edmonton, RCMP say.

Police were contacted around 1:15 p.m. about a sudden death at a construction site in a new housing development, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Ron Bumbry said.

The victim, who was from Stony Plain, was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident with a skid-steer machine, Bumbry said.

Skid-steer machines, compact and manoeuvrable, are typically configured as loaders with front-mounted buckets. The bucket can be replaced by other attachments.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has taken over the investigation.

The accident occurred in the area of Genesis Lakes Boulevard in the Genesis on the Lakes community.