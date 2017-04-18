A 77-year-old man from Sherwood Park is dead after his vehicle veered off a highway near Tofield and came to rest in a slough on Monday.

RCMP say the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Highway 855 and Highway 626, east of Tofield.

The man was driving his SUV southbound on Highway 855 when it crossed the intersection and stopped in a slough.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an Edmonton hospital by STARS air ambulance, where he later died.

RCMP are not releasing the man's name. Weather and road conditions are not believed to have been factors in the collision.

Tofield is about 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.