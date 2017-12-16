RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 63, around 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

Police received a 911 call about the collision at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. At least one person died, Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald confirmed. She could not confirm how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

Police are still in the process of notifying next of kin, she said.

"It's around Christmas time, so it's a hard time for families to lose a loved one," she said.

The southbound lane of Highway 63 will be closed for several hours as police investigate. The far right lane of Highway 63 is open.

Motorists are urged to slow down on roads and highways in the Wood Buffalo area. A recent freeze-thaw cycle has made for "treacherous" highway conditions, Deobald said.

Road conditions were poor this morning, with snow dusted on top of ice after overnight rain and the temperature hovering around -7 C, she said. The temperature is expected to climb to 2 C on Sunday.

"It's very slippery here," Deobald said.

She could not confirm the fatal collision was caused by poor conditions, but said police are investigating all possible causes.