One person is dead and another is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Fort Saskatchewan Sunday morning.

RCMP offered few details but said the collision happened on Highway 16 and Highway 834, east of Elk Island National Park.

One driver died and the other was sent to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Westbound traffic on Highway 16 near the scene of the collision is being rerouted while police investigate.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact RCMP.

On Sunday morning, crews could be seen towing a badly damaged silver truck from the scene of the collision.

Another damaged black truck was in the ditch nearby.