Fast cars, beer and the bad boy of opera: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

Car enthusiasts are pumped about the Edmonton Motorshow as more than 750 vehicles roll into the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

If you can identify this 1957 classic car from the fins then you might be revved up by the Edmonton Motorshow. (CBC) Over at the Shaw Conference Centre the taps are flowing for the annual Edmonton's International Beer Fest with food, entertainment and beer tasting this Friday and Saturday.

It's warming up, so maybe you want to take a stroll along the easels on 124th Street. Eight art galleries participate in the Spring Gallery Walk Saturday and Sunday.

Beer lovers expected to flow into the Shaw Conference Centre for Edmonton's International Beer Fest. (CBC) Like giving a hand and helping out? Then there might be a volunteer opportunity that's perfect for you at the 8th Annual Edmonton Volunteer Fair at the West Edmonton Mall on Saturday.

The Great Canadian Trade Fair and Sale is on at Millennium Place in Sherwood Park this weekend with 300 exhibitors. New events this year include a farmers market and antique evaluations.

Alberta singer songwriter Gord Bamford bring his Neon Smoke Tour to Knoxville's Tavern on Saturday night.

Country music crooner Gord Bamford bring his latest tour to Edmonton. (Gord Banford) You can spend an evening with Duke Ellington, or at least his music, as Edmonton's Swing Emporium Big Band fills the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre Saturday night.

If opera is more your speed, the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is hosting Edmonton Opera's production of Mozart's Don Giovanni. You can catch the sly, arrogant heart breaker in action on April 14, 17 and 20.

Players gathering at the Alberta Avenue Community League Hall for the annual celebration of board games. (CBC) If you're up for improv you might want to gather around the Bonfire Festival, Rapid Fire Theatre 's annual romp of new ideas in long-form improv. See for yourself at the Citadel Theatre from April 12-14 and 19-21.

An exhibit dedicated to the life and legacy of Terry Fox on at the Telus World of Science. (Telus World of Science) Like playing games? Then the annual GOBfest is for you. You can roll the dice and take you chances at Edmonton's Board Gaming Convention at Alberta Avenue Community League Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

It's your last chance to catch the sweet smelling flowers and confections of Candycopia. The display wraps up in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory Sunday.

He's been called one of the greatest Canadians ever and this is your chance to get up close to Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope. The exhibit Running to the Heart of Canada is at Telus World of Science.