The body of a 15-year-old who boy went missing while swimming in the Smoky River last week has been found, CBC News has learned.

Cayla Tschetter said her cousin's body was found by a police officer in a helicopter.

Jerald Tschetter was among eight cousins from the nearby Shady Lane Hutterite colony, about 90 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, who went swimming in the river on Friday night.

He and a cousin, Lisa Tschetter, became caught in an undertow. She was rescued but he was swept under.

Since then, RCMP have had boats and divers scouring the water downstream from where Jerald disappeared.

At least 40 community members and a Hutterite dive team from Manitoba took part in the search

The family has told CBC News a funeral will be held Friday.