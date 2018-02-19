Looking for something to do on Family Day? Look no further.

Many malls, businesses and municipal offices are closed for the day, but there are still plenty of indoor and outdoor options in and around the city for fun family activities.

Swing N' Skate at City Hall

Since January, Swing N' Skate has been taking over the City Hall rink each Sunday, but for Family Day, there will be a bonus edition of the event. Hit the ice with free skate rentals or head inside City Hall, where the Sugar Swing Dance Club will be holding free dance lessons, featuring music from the C-Jam Big Band. The music will be broadcast live outside. The last installation of this "boogie-woogie" event will be Feb. 25.

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall Plaza

Cost: Free

Silver Skate Festival

The longest-running winter festival in Edmonton, Silver Skate Festival is celebrating its 28th anniversary. Explore the Ice Castle, snow sculptures, or partake in the horse-drawn sleigh rides, or ice skating. Bundle up and watch as athletes brave the cold for the Winter Triathlon and Ice Duathlon, take in some live music or slide through the Red Bull Crashed Ice obstacle course.

Time: Feb. 9 to 19, hours vary

Where: Hawrelak Park

Cost: Free, certain events cost money or require registration

Kids can lace up their skates and practice their passing at the Silver Skate Festival. (Scott Lilwall/CBC News)

Art Gallery of Alberta

Kids can get crafty at the AGA as they delve deep into Alberta forests and learn about the animals who call that leafy green place home. And this one's free.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta

Cost: Free

Alberta Legislature

Gear up for adventure at the ledge with a sing-a-long, a magic show, and the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Alberta Legislature, Edmonton Federal Building, and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre

Cost: Free

Head downtown for Family Day activities at the legislature. (John Robertson)

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Indoors or outdoors, arctic activities are aplenty with the animals. It's a chance for kids to learn about this zoo's place as an Arctic Ambassador Centre for Polar Bears International. Make sure to hit up the campfire or the free photo booth.

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo

Cost: Regular admission

The Reuse Centre

Get crafty with the kids. Highlights are a fire-breathing dragon craft and a balloon artist. For the curious, there are tours, and for the hungry, there is popcorn and compost tea. Stock up on board games, books, movies at the store — $5 for up to 50 kg. For ages five and up.

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m

Where: Reuse Centre, 6835 83 Street NW

Cost: Free

Edmonton Public Library

Branches across the city are offering a special lineup of family-friendly programs such as a digital scavenger hunt, a puppet show, and a chance to make a musical instrument.

Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: all EPL locations

Cost: Free

World's Longest Hockey Game

The Guinness World record-breaking attempt is in its final hour — well, almost. The game wraps up Monday after 10 days of some hard playing. Alberta set the record on Feb. 16, 2015 with 250 hours, three minutes and 20 seconds, but a group in Buffalo, N.Y. beat it by one second in July 2017. Now, 40 Alberta athletes are on the ice to reclaim the title and are passing the puck to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. An anonymous donor will match individual donations made from Friday to the end of the event on Monday.

Since 2003, the World's Longest Hockey Game has raised more than $3.4 million dollars for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. This is Alberta's sixth game, held every third year. The weather has been a mixed bag, so bring layers of warm clothes.

Time: any time, Feb. 9 to 19 (wraps up at 8 p.m. Monday)

Where: Saiker's Acres, 52269 Range Road 220, Sherwood Park

Cost: Free (donations welcome)

Forty athletes are trying to break the record for the world's longest hockey game, which runs from Feb. 9-19 in Strathcona County. Catch the final moments of the game on Monday evening. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Elk Island Winter Adventure Week

Starting Monday at Astotin Lake Recreation Area, there are snow games, eco-artifacts, musical performances, guided hikes, winter bird watching, plus a map-reading lesson by the Edmonton Overlanders Orienteering Club. Snowshoe rentals are available. Other outdoor activities wrap up Feb. 25.

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Elk Island National Park, 54401 Range Rd 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: National Park admission for ages 18 and up