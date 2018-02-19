Looking for something to do on Family Day? Look no further.
Many malls, businesses and municipal offices are closed for the day, but there are still plenty of indoor and outdoor options in and around the city for fun family activities.
Swing N' Skate at City Hall
Since January, Swing N' Skate has been taking over the City Hall rink each Sunday, but for Family Day, there will be a bonus edition of the event. Hit the ice with free skate rentals or head inside City Hall, where the Sugar Swing Dance Club will be holding free dance lessons, featuring music from the C-Jam Big Band. The music will be broadcast live outside. The last installation of this "boogie-woogie" event will be Feb. 25.
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall Plaza
Cost: Free
Silver Skate Festival
The longest-running winter festival in Edmonton, Silver Skate Festival is celebrating its 28th anniversary. Explore the Ice Castle, snow sculptures, or partake in the horse-drawn sleigh rides, or ice skating. Bundle up and watch as athletes brave the cold for the Winter Triathlon and Ice Duathlon, take in some live music or slide through the Red Bull Crashed Ice obstacle course.
Time: Feb. 9 to 19, hours vary
Where: Hawrelak Park
Cost: Free, certain events cost money or require registration
Art Gallery of Alberta
Kids can get crafty at the AGA as they delve deep into Alberta forests and learn about the animals who call that leafy green place home. And this one's free.
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta
Cost: Free
Alberta Legislature
Gear up for adventure at the ledge with a sing-a-long, a magic show, and the Lost in the Legislature History Hunt.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Alberta Legislature, Edmonton Federal Building, and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre
Cost: Free
Edmonton Valley Zoo
Indoors or outdoors, arctic activities are aplenty with the animals. It's a chance for kids to learn about this zoo's place as an Arctic Ambassador Centre for Polar Bears International. Make sure to hit up the campfire or the free photo booth.
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo
Cost: Regular admission
The Reuse Centre
Get crafty with the kids. Highlights are a fire-breathing dragon craft and a balloon artist. For the curious, there are tours, and for the hungry, there is popcorn and compost tea. Stock up on board games, books, movies at the store — $5 for up to 50 kg. For ages five and up.
Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m
Where: Reuse Centre, 6835 83 Street NW
Cost: Free
Edmonton Public Library
Branches across the city are offering a special lineup of family-friendly programs such as a digital scavenger hunt, a puppet show, and a chance to make a musical instrument.
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: all EPL locations
Cost: Free
World's Longest Hockey Game
The Guinness World record-breaking attempt is in its final hour — well, almost. The game wraps up Monday after 10 days of some hard playing. Alberta set the record on Feb. 16, 2015 with 250 hours, three minutes and 20 seconds, but a group in Buffalo, N.Y. beat it by one second in July 2017. Now, 40 Alberta athletes are on the ice to reclaim the title and are passing the puck to raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. An anonymous donor will match individual donations made from Friday to the end of the event on Monday.
Since 2003, the World's Longest Hockey Game has raised more than $3.4 million dollars for the Alberta Cancer Foundation. This is Alberta's sixth game, held every third year. The weather has been a mixed bag, so bring layers of warm clothes.
Time: any time, Feb. 9 to 19 (wraps up at 8 p.m. Monday)
Where: Saiker's Acres, 52269 Range Road 220, Sherwood Park
Cost: Free (donations welcome)
Elk Island Winter Adventure Week
Starting Monday at Astotin Lake Recreation Area, there are snow games, eco-artifacts, musical performances, guided hikes, winter bird watching, plus a map-reading lesson by the Edmonton Overlanders Orienteering Club. Snowshoe rentals are available. Other outdoor activities wrap up Feb. 25.
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Elk Island National Park, 54401 Range Rd 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: National Park admission for ages 18 and up