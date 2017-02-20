Edmontonians celebrated Family Day on Monday at events and festivals across the city.

Outdoor events proved popular, despite overcast weather that closed some outdoor skating rinks.

The Fire and Ice Festival at Lacombe Lake Park in St. Albert included food and games, and the lake was still frozen enough for games of shinny.

The event raised money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Warm weather closed the city hall skating rink in downtown Edmonton, but families still showed up to make crafts and watch live music.

At Edmonton Garrison, which has been hosting Family Day events for more than a decade, there were knights and princesses walking the halls. Kids jumped in bouncy castles and played medieval games.