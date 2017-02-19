Looking for something to do on Family Day?

Monday will most likely be the warmest day of the week, at around 0 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Take advantage of the balmy weather and head outside — many Family Day events happening in Edmonton are within walking distance from each other downtown.

Want to hit up a few of them? An all-day unlimited ETS pass for one adult and up to four children (12 and under) is $9.50.

Buses and the LRT will be operating on a Saturday schedule, with modified schedules on some routes.

Family Day at City Hall and Churchill Square

It'll be a musical day in City Hall with performances by the Mattierin Irish Dancers, the Wajjo African Drummers and Nikolai the Juggler. There will also be Canada 150 giveaways and crafts, and attendees can paint a tile to be part of the Canada 150 Mural Mosaic Project.

Outside in Churchill Square there will be free skate rentals, hay rides, and bannock-making. Grab a treat from one of the food trucks on site.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall and Churchill Square, downtown Edmonton

Cost: Free

Chill out at the Valley Zoo

Make a beary cool craft at the polar bear craft table then head out for the Animal Families scavenger hunt. Get a memento of your visit at the free photo booth, and download the zoo's Discovery Agents app for a special Family Day mission.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: Regular winter admission

Family Day at the AGA

When you've had your fill of the activities at City Hall, walk across the street to the Art Gallery of Alberta. It has world-class art and special Family Day activities themed around the current exhibits.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Last entry is at 4 p.m.)

Where: #2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Cost: Free

Gabriel Miklas raced down an ice slide at Hawrelak Park on Family Day in 2014. (Scott Lilwall/CBC News)

Let loose at the legislature

Come in and warm up at the Alberta Legislature with live music all day. Get lost in the Legislature History Hunt, make some Indigenous crafts, build a Lego replica of the legislature, or learn some goofy tricks from a clown.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Edmonton Federal Building and the Legislative Assembly Visitor Centre

Cost: Free

Swing by the Shake-Up Festival

Sip hot chocolate, try making some bannock, take a sleigh ride and and more at the Armature.

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 96 Street between Jasper Avenue and 103 Avenue

Cost: Free

Silver Skate Festival

Monday is the final day of the Silver Skate Festival. Nestled in the river valley, the festival combines skating, arts and Dutch winter tradition. Based in Hawrelak Park, you'll find snow sculptures, horse-drawn sleigh rides, skating events, live music and theatre performances.

Horse-drawn sleigh ride, anyone? (Scott Lilwall/CBC News)

Alberta museums, historic sites and archives

Nine heritage centres across Alberta are offering free admission on Family Day, and have special events planned for the occasion.

​Alberta Parks and Family Fishing Weekend

Try cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, ice fishing, tobogganing, skiing or skating. It's also Family Fishing Weekend, one of two weekends each year where you can fish without a sportfishing licence (all other regulations still apply.)

Pack a picnic lunch and take a day trip to Elk Island National Park, or plan ahead for a full-day adventure to one of Alberta's provincial parks.