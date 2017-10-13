Police are reminding Edmontonians to be cautious with their Halloween costume choices after a person wearing a mask carrying what looked to be a real gun gave commuters a fright.

Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the weapons complaint in the area of 144th Avenue and 58th Street near McLeod Park in northeast Edmonton Friday morning.

The call came in just students in the neighbourhood were arriving for class, and concerns over public safety prompted six schools in the area to go on lockdown or alert, Edmonton Public Schools confirmed.

McLeod School and M.E. LaZerte High School were put on lockdown.

Alerts were in effect at Steele Heights Junior High, St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School, J.J. Bowlen Junior High School, Londonderry Junior High School, York School and John Barnett School.

After investigating, police said it turned out to be a student walking to school in a Halloween costume.

The school alerts were called off and class resumed to normal shortly after 9 a.m.

With Halloween approaching, police are warning trick-or-treaters to be mindful that costume props, such as fake weapons, could be mistaken for the real thing.

Fake gun, real danger

Imitations can be fun to play with, but they can produce fear and panic if used in public places, police said in a news release Friday.

Never play with a fake gun or fake weapon in public, police said, and never point it at someone "even if you're joking."

And if police become involved, avoid confrontation, police urged.

"Put the weapon down and do exactly what the officer tells you," police said.

In 2014, imitation guns were involved in approximately 1,160 EPS files, from mischief to weapons complaints to serious crimes.

In 2015, imitation guns were involved in approximately 1,598 Edmonton police investigations, a year-to-year increase of 38 per cent.