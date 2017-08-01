An Edmonton man who falsely claims to be a member of the Catholic clergy faces sexual assault and child pornography charges in the alleged exploitation of two teenage boys.

Justin Georges Stephen Coulombe, 33 was arrested on July 27, ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit said Tuesday in a news release.

The investigation began after the mother of one victim came forward to police with information about sexually graphic messages that had been exchanged online for several months, ALERT said in a statement.

According to investigators, the relationship between Coulombe and the boy eventually became physical, while the alleged offences against the second victim were solely committed online.

ICE officers, with assistance from city police, searched a north-Edmonton residence and seized multiple electronic devices, which contained pornographic images, ALERT said.

Investigators said Coulombe moved to Edmonton from Langley, B.C., at the beginning of 2017. He purports to be a member of the Catholic clergy, but has no affiliation with the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton or any other diocese in Canada.

ICE investigators believe there may be more victims in the case and are looking to speak to anyone who has more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers.

Coulombe has been charged with:

luring to commit the making of child pornography;

luring to commit an offence against a child;

sexual interference;

invitation to sexual touching;

sexual assault, and;

possession of child pornography; and extortion.

Det. Brian Cross of the ICE Unit is expected to release more details on the case during a news conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MT at ALERT headquarters in Edmonton.