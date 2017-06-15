The criminal lawyer hired to review the "Angela Cardinal" case has been directed to investigate the actions of the justice and solicitor general department, the Alberta sheriffs' branch, the court administration system and the Crown prosecutors' office.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley outlined her expectations for the review in a two-page document obtained by CBC News.

Winnipeg criminal lawyer Roberta Campbell has been given three months to prepare and submit a report on the case.

The review will look at the way Cardinal, whose real name is protected by a publication ban, was treated by the justice system.

In 2014, Cardinal was sexually assaulted at knifepoint by a violent sexual predator named Lance Blanchard.

During a preliminary hearing in June 2015, the young homeless woman was jailed for five days at the Edmonton Remand Centre to ensure she would show up in court to testify.

Justice minister orders two reviews

The case shocked people across the country and prompted Ganley to order two reviews: one by Campbell and one by the witness management working group, a subcommittee of the legislature's standing committee on prosecutions and enforcement.

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley has ordered two reviews of the way the justice system treated a sexual assault victim. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"The way this woman was treated in our justice system is absolutely unacceptable, and we cannot lose sight of the extreme failings in this case," Ganley said Thursday in a statement about the case.

"I have been clear in my comments about this case. Our government strongly believes victims of sexual assault or any crime should be treated with dignity, compassion, and respect, no matter their circumstances. I look forward to the results from Roberta Campbell's investigation and the review by the committee, which will recommend policies to ensure no one is ever treated like this again."

Alberta's chief provincial court judge has said he will also look into the Cardinal case.

Ganley has asked Campbell to review the actions of almost everyone involved, with the exception of provincial court Judge Ray Bodnarek.

It was Bodnarek who sent Cardinal to the remand centre at the request of Crown prosecutor Patricia Innes.

Cardinal spent five days in the mental health unit of the remand centre and during the hearing testified while wearing handcuffs. She was, at times, placed in a holding cell near the accused during court breaks, and was transported to court at least once in the same vehicle as the accused.

Victim died before anyone could apologize

Blanchard was eventually convicted of aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated sexual assault, possession of a weapon and threatening to cause death or bodily harm.

Lance Blanchard, 59, will undergo a dangerous offender hearing beginning in January 2018. (Edmonton Police Service )

He remains behind bars, and the Crown will seek to have him designated as a dangerous offender.

Seven months after she testified at the preliminary hearing, Cardinal was gunned down in an accidental shooting. The man who shot her later pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The minister has directed Campbell to consult with unions and consider approaches taken outside the province and to make recommendations on whether further action needs to be taken.

Ganley also asked for advice on how the department could do a better job should something similar happen again.

The "terms of reference" from the minister direct Campbell to investigate the circumstances surrounding Cardinal's treatment, which would include:

• a review of department documentation and policies;

• interviews with relevant employees of the department;

• a review of the trial decision and transcripts from the preliminary inquiry;

• interactions with members of the witness management working group;

• a survey of approaches in other jurisdictions, and;

• consultations with unions and employee associations, as appropriate.