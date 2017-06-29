A large fireball triggered by an explosion at a construction site on the eastern outskirts of Stony Plain on Thursday morning has been extinguished.

Police believe the fire was caused by an erupting gas line. A loud explosion was heard before the fire at the Boundary Road construction project.

At 11 a.m. town officials announced that the fire, near a residential area near Range Road 275 and 44th Avenue, had been extinguished.

RCMP and emergency crews remain on scene.

About 250 Stony Plain residents in the Jutland Ridge and Graybriar neighbourhoods have lost gas service due to the explosion. ATCO crews have isolated the gas valves and will begin to repair the line once it is safe to do so, town officials said.

There is no estimate when gas service will be restored.

Several properties in the Jutland Ridge area were evacuated. No one was injured in the explosion, police said.

"It appears crews have hit a gas line and it has ignited along Boundary Road," Stony Plain fire Chief Trevor Mistal said in a news release issued before the fire was extinguished.

"Please avoid the area for the next several hours. There is a large fireball but the situation is contained and not spreading."

'I can feel the heat on my face'

Marcus Boutilier, who has lived on Jutland Crescent for the last five years, was watching television at home when two large explosions shook his house.

"There is a train line that runs behind the house here and so when trains go by there are some vibrations, and there was a train going by," said Boutilier. "But in the course of the train going by, there were two very loud booms that literally shook the house.

"I went outside and sure enough there was a big plume of fire coming up from down the street."

The explosion happened just along the property line around 8 a.m., he said.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the fire and explosion on the east end of Stony Plain on Thursday morning. (CBC)

"When I first went out, the fire trucks weren't even there but as the sirens got louder, I saw that they showed up.

"And they just started dousing the houses that were directly across from where this fire was.

"I can feel the heat. I'm the fifth house away and I can feel the heat on my face."

The flames have already destroyed a fence.Bouilier said he suspects two homes that sit on the other side of the property line have been damaged.

"Obviously you hope things don't start jumping houses but they seem to have it under control," he said.

"They've done a pretty good job keeping it at bay because this thing has been going for hours and if it's 60, 50 feet from the house, I'd be surprised.

"And the flames at one point had to have been 50, 60 feet up in the air."

Residents in the area are asked to monitor the town's Facebook and Twitter accounts for further updates.