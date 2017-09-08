Red Deer drivers with loud vehicles are likely fuming after RCMP there handed out a string of excessive vehicle noise over the summer.

Officers issued 20 tickets for excessively loud vehicles between July 4 and Aug. 22, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The fines, which run $155 each, were the result of complaints by citizens or officers encountering loud vehicles during patrols.

"RCMP regularly receive complaints about vehicle noise from citizens across the community, and modified mufflers are the biggest issue in creating excessive vehicle pollution," Cpl. Karyn Kay said in the release.

In addition to the tickets, 12 notices were handed out requiring the drivers to repair faulty mufflers or remove after-factory modifications. Some modifications increase the noise of the vehicle, and police can issue notices to remove them.

RCMP said they will follow up on the notices, and if the offenders don't comply the next ticket includes a $233 fine and four demerit points.

"Some vehicle noise is normal and to be expected in cities," Kay said. "But RCMP want to remind everyone that excessive noise is not acceptable.

"Your right to make noise ends at the point where it infringes on others' ability to enjoy the outdoors or to get a decent night's sleep."