In the four months since it opened, Edmonton's Ice District has lived up to expectations, says former mayor Stephen Mandel.

But the agreement that laid the groundwork for the project didn't come easy, Mandel said during a speech Monday to the Rotary Club of Edmonton at the Chateau Lacombe.

He outlined many of the highlights and lowlights of what it took to transform the downtown as part of a deal between the city and the Katz Group for the new downtown arena and surrounding Ice District.

Mandel cited one instance that almost caused the whole arena deal to collapse. That was when Oilers owner Daryl Katz came before city council in October 2012, and asked for a $6-million operating subsidy. The request was not received well, but was later withdrawn and negotiations continued, Mandel recalled.

Mandel said the city faced losing the Oilers to another city during the negotiations.

"I was not going to be the mayor that did not work hard enough to try to keep the Oilers here," he said.

But since the new Rogers Place arena has opened the downtown has become a place for younger people in the city to care about, Mandel said.

'Totally changed downtown'

"Downtown was basically a place that people came to have a quick dinner and get out." Mandel said. "This has totally changed downtown.

"The naysayers have been proven, I believe, wrong."

Revenue from the city's so-called community revitalization levy has surpassed estimates when the arena deal was struck, producing more than enough money for obligations the city had in developing the Ice District and Rogers Place, Mandel said.

"The 23rd Avenue overpass cost $250 million, the city has way less than that in this arena," Mandel said, referring to the city's investment.

He credited the courage of city council, during negotiations for the deal to build Rogers Place and the Art Gallery of Alberta, with changing the way Edmontonians view their downtown.